© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Big Tech Defends Muslim Wife Beating Video
Follow
0
Share
Report
197 views • April 04, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video that YouTube and Twitter have graciously allowed to be posted on their social media sites, meaning it does not seem to break their community guidelines, where a Muslim man and a young boy teach the audience how to properly beat your wife and assert your masculine dominance over her.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.