© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 4/04/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
222 views • April 04, 2019
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's & packages
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
TRUMP: WE HAVE THE MOST RIDICULOUS IMMIGRATION SYSTEM
MARK DICE: FAKE MEDIA LIBS WASH EACH OTHERS HANDS AS FAKE NEWS EMPIRE CNN WINS "2019 FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD" AS "...CHAMPIONS OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT & PRESS FREEDOMS"
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
4th Hour:
Host: Ali Alexander, Culttture.com
Guest: CJ Pearson, CJPearson.org
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
TRUMP: WE HAVE THE MOST RIDICULOUS IMMIGRATION SYSTEM
MARK DICE: FAKE MEDIA LIBS WASH EACH OTHERS HANDS AS FAKE NEWS EMPIRE CNN WINS "2019 FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD" AS "...CHAMPIONS OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT & PRESS FREEDOMS"
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes
4th Hour:
Host: Ali Alexander, Culttture.com
Guest: CJ Pearson, CJPearson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.