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Brussels Halts 5G Over Health Concerns
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34 views • April 04, 2019
What are the health risks of 5G? American govt couldn’t care less, but in Brussels a minister has pointed out that radiation levels are 95 times higher than “extreme concern” levels. David Knight on why YOU should be concerned
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