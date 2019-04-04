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4Apr19 The War Against Liberty and What To Do About It
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25 views • April 04, 2019
Brunei’s jihad against LGBT; Democrats & transgenders go to war with women, children and religion with the “Equality Act”; Gerald Celente on bi-partisan efforts to stop war in Syria and where the economy is headed; Robert Barnes on the bi-partisan efforts to go to war with free press and free speech as Zuckerberg fantasizes about Facebook & one set of global speech rules to rule us all
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