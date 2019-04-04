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Robert Barnes: Now Even GOP is Pushing Licensing Speech
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25 views • April 04, 2019
A Republican state legislator in Georgia has introduced a plan to oversee journalists and move toward licensing of the press. CNN wants to lock up anyone who says “lock her up” and Facebook moves to consolidate global governance of speech. Robert Barnes joins David Knight
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