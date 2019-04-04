© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celente: Bipartisan Movement to STOP Endless War
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • April 04, 2019
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about the new real estate bubble, interest rates and what it all portends for the economy as well as the broad movement across political parties to stop endless wars.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.