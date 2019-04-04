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LGBT Criminalization of Sex and Families
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447 views • April 04, 2019
LGBT persecution of Christians and traditional families in western countries is as insane and intolerant as Sharia persecution of LGBT in Islamic countries. Buttigieg questioning Trump’s Christianity is irrelevant but another move by him to try & distance himself from those concerned about LGBT bigotry and the “Equality Act”
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