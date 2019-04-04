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The TRUE Founding Fathers/The EASY Revolution PART ONE
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195 views • April 04, 2019
This is a 4 part series. All 4 parts are available at Brighteon and YT .
This series covers who the REAL founding Fathers were, it also covers why the revolution we all want is EASIER than we may think! Please like share and subscribe to my ALWAYS NON MONETISED CHANNEL "Powerful Lies"
This series covers who the REAL founding Fathers were, it also covers why the revolution we all want is EASIER than we may think! Please like share and subscribe to my ALWAYS NON MONETISED CHANNEL "Powerful Lies"
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