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US company offers to build border wall for a fraction of the cost
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31 views • April 04, 2019
Fisher Sand and Gravel CEO Tommy Fisher on the company's proposal to build 218 miles of border for $3.3 billion.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationfox businessfox business networkindustriesgovernment spendingmaria bartiromomornings with mariaborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrationborder wallsouthern bordertrump wallillegalsimmigration crisisinfrastructurebuild the wallborder fundingfisher sand and gravelinfrstructure industrytommy fisher
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