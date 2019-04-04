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Guns Don't Kill People; People Kill People
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167 views • April 04, 2019
"Gun violence is a silly term anyway—it's people violence. That see what I want to stop: Violent people from using illegal guns. Violent people from using knives, trucks, bombs, or even their hands. You see, the Democrats insist on focusing on a tool, the gun, instead of focusing on the users of that tool." —Grant Stinchfield
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