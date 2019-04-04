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JUDICIAL OVERSIGHT AGENCIES FOUND UNCONSTITUTIONAL - JOHN GENTRY'S TESTIMONY 4/2/2019
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54 views • April 04, 2019
Tennessee Legislature:
John Gentry:
"PLEASE SHARE and wake others up to duty and lawful means to engage with our government. Your government.
Today I testified that judicial oversight agencies are unconstitutional and I proved my point beyond doubt. Debate was not necessary. Our constitutions are clear. Bill taken off Notice (withdrawn)."
John Gentry:
"PLEASE SHARE and wake others up to duty and lawful means to engage with our government. Your government.
Today I testified that judicial oversight agencies are unconstitutional and I proved my point beyond doubt. Debate was not necessary. Our constitutions are clear. Bill taken off Notice (withdrawn)."
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