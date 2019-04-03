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Full Show – As UN Funded Hoards Attack America, Texas Prepares A Defense – 04/03/2019
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550 views • April 03, 2019
As he has previously reported, Alex Jones explains the globalists' plan to use migrant hoards, funded by the UN, as political weapons to destabilize First World nations and end Western civilization. Mike Adams hosts the final hour to further emphasize the dire consequences of our current moment in world history as United Nations front groups promise starving Venezuelans, and other Central and South Americans, a better life in 'El Norte.'
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