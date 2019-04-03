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Shock Video: Twitter Promotes Islamic Wife Beating Video While Removing Alex Jones For False Reasons
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135 views • April 03, 2019
Infowars reporter Rob Dew @DewsNewz points out the Twitter is allowing Islamic wife beating instructional video while hypocritically removing Alex Jones for false reasons.
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