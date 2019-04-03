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Alex Jones Calls For Invasion To Save Venezuela And The Western Hemisphere
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152 views • April 03, 2019
Alex Jones officially calls for an invasion of Venezuela to end the humanitarian crisis for the starving Venezuelan people while saving the entire western hemisphere from collapsing into a communist hell hole by direct design of the UN-run illegal immigrant invasion of Central and North America.
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