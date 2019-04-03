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Trump Must Act Now To Stop America’s Collapse
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147 views • April 03, 2019
Alex Jones issues an emergency to President Trump, suggesting that he must close the U.S.'s southern border, finish building the wall, and stop the flow of illegal immigration to stop America's collapse.
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