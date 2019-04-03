© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACLU Sacrifice Women's Rights for Trans Rights
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • April 03, 2019
Congress reintroduced the Equality Act to add more 'protections' for transgender persons. The ACLU went on a bizarre Twitter rant showing preferential support for the progressive ideology that places trans rights before women's right. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver covers why the ACLU's stance flies in the face of women, nature, anatomy, and common sense.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.