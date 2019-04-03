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CNN Calls For Arresting Americans Who Say Lock Her Up
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1153 views • April 03, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video clip produced by CNN that shows television anchor Christiane Amanpour interviewing former FBI Director James Comey where she suggests that Americans that said "lock her up" on social media during the 2016 Presidential Election should have been dealt with by Government force.
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