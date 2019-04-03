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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 4/03/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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42 views • April 03, 2019
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's, etc
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
UNSTABLE INGREDIENTS FOR WW III COMING TOGETHER IN VENEZUELA
KIDNAPPED CHILD RECYCLING RINGS
JORGE RAMOS: GET USED TO IT - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO STOP AMNESTY FOR ILLEGALS
15 THOUSAND CARAVANS HIT OUR OVERWHELMED BORDERS DAILY
YOUR RECYCLABLE PLASTICS MAY BE BEING BURNED, NOT RECYCLED
USDA TO STOP KILLING CATS IN CONTROVERSIAL RESEARCH PROGRAM
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, NaturalNews.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
UNSTABLE INGREDIENTS FOR WW III COMING TOGETHER IN VENEZUELA
KIDNAPPED CHILD RECYCLING RINGS
JORGE RAMOS: GET USED TO IT - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO STOP AMNESTY FOR ILLEGALS
15 THOUSAND CARAVANS HIT OUR OVERWHELMED BORDERS DAILY
YOUR RECYCLABLE PLASTICS MAY BE BEING BURNED, NOT RECYCLED
USDA TO STOP KILLING CATS IN CONTROVERSIAL RESEARCH PROGRAM
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, NaturalNews.com
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