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Venezuelan Crisis Could Trigger WW3 As U.S. Border Completely Collapses
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231 views • April 03, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the crisis in Venezuela could trigger a world war as other nations choose sides in the country's democratic dispute, and he shows how the socialist nightmare is connected to the complete collapse of the United States' southern border as people flee north from South America.
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