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3Apr19 CPS: The REAL Child Separation Problem
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21 views • April 03, 2019
While migrants rush the border & drag children through dangerous gang terrorism & concertina wire, Democrats are not concerned about AMERICAN children, usually poor, being abused and separated from parents by CPS. Michael Chambers, GoFundMe.com/v64xdu-bring-belle-home, tells the tragic story of what happened to his 6 year old daughter belle. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Marxist father, California wildfires, Boeing plane crashes and taxing the “royal baby” of Meghan & Harry.
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