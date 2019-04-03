© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taken by “The Village”: One Man’s Story of State Kidnapping
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • April 03, 2019
Michael Chambers, GoFundMe.com/v64xdu-bring-belle-home, tells the tragic story of what happened to his 6 year old daughter belle as he became the INNOCENT target of Child Protection Services (CPS). The seizure of children w/o warrant or charges can happen to any of us, just like Civil Asset Forfeiture laws can take our cars or homes or the new “Red Flag” gun laws can get anyone SWAT-teamed by disgruntled family or friends.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.