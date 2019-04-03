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Royal Baby Owes Tax? Perpetual Slavery of US Tax Plantation
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210 views • April 03, 2019
Is the USA & its tax system a type of chattel slavery? Every year a celebrity is used by the IRS & mainstream media as a poster child to intimidate the public. This year, FOX is talking about Meghan Markle & the “royal baby” owing taxes because you can never escape the IRS — a warning to ex-pats and those thinking about it.
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