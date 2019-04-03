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Berkley Says Free Speech Unconstitutional, Give Me Money
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281 views • April 03, 2019
Janet Napolitano, now head of the California university system, opposes Trump’s Executive Order requiring university’s respect free speech — even though she created DACA by Exec Order at DHS. And the law school’s dean says it’s unconstitutional. Where’s the authority to give ANY money to universities?
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