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Analysis: Biden will have to 'adjust' his behavior
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5 views • April 03, 2019
His bid for the White House is yet to be announced but former Vice President Joe Biden is already on the defensive over his interactions with women. One political scientist says Biden will have to "adjust his behavior" to make a run in 2020.
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