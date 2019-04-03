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Migrants To Be Moved From Holding Area Under An El Paso Bridge After Outcry | TIME
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0 view • April 03, 2019
U.S. immigration officials say they will close a holding area under a bridge connecting El Paso, Texas, with Juarez, Mexico, that is just a short distance from where a senior official declared an “operational crisis” at the border last week.
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