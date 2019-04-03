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Migrants go under border fence in US agents' video
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326 views • April 03, 2019
As sirens wail in the background, migrant smugglers push adults and children through a hole beneath a border wall in a video provided by US Customs and Border Protection. An advocate for the migrants says it shows their desperation.
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