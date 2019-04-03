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Watch As Border Crisis Descends Into Bedlam In Just Two Months
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559 views • April 03, 2019
Video Starts at present day with 3000 illegals being apprehended in just one spot at the Texas southern border, then jumps back to the beginning of the year when Jim Acosta went to a border fence to proclaim that there was no problem. In January apprehensions at the same spot in the Texas Southern border were 600 per day.
It is estimated that 10 million people enter the illegally through the southern border and only 40% will be caught.
It is estimated that 10 million people enter the illegally through the southern border and only 40% will be caught.
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