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Constitution Lecture 10: How Bills Become Laws - by Shane Killian 2010
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83 views • April 03, 2019
In 2010 Shane Killian did this series of short videos on the Constitution, this is the 10th in the series. The technical, constitutional procedure for a bill becoming a law, and the sinister things that happen in reality.
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