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CONGRESS: STOP STEALING OUR KIDS 3/24/19 - WALK AROUND
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8 views • April 03, 2019
Demonstration at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn - 3-24-19, Commemoration of GA State Senator Nancy Schaefer. She did more than any legislator nationwide to expose tyranny of family courts and child protective services. She was murdered on 3-26-2010.
http://www.ExiledParents.org
https://soundcloud.com/markyoungguitar/sets/family-court-tyranny
http://www.nimbitmusic.com/markyoungguitar/#jailforjudges.1
https://soundcloud.com/markyoungguitar/sets/gospel
http://www.nimbitmusic.com/markyoungguitar/#gospel
http://www.ExiledParents.org
https://soundcloud.com/markyoungguitar/sets/family-court-tyranny
http://www.nimbitmusic.com/markyoungguitar/#jailforjudges.1
https://soundcloud.com/markyoungguitar/sets/gospel
http://www.nimbitmusic.com/markyoungguitar/#gospel
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