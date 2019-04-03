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Second woman accuses Biden of unwanted touching
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2 views • April 03, 2019
The 'Outnumbered' panel debates the response to the claims of unwanted touching by Joe Biden.
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newspoliticsfox newsfox news channel2020 elections2020 presidential electionjoe bidenkennedyelectionsjoe biden 2020melissa francisharris faulkneroutnumbereddemocratic partyjessica tarlovamy lapposbiden innapropriate touchingbiden presidential bidbiden scandaljoe biden lucy floreslucy floresme toooutnumbered fox newsoutnumbered fox news today
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