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Frankenfoot Theatre Episode 24 - MINDSPEAK
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24 views • April 03, 2019
I coin a new term, MINDSPEAK.
I tell Jussie Smollett what awaits him, whether he bloody likes it or not.
I promote Money Morality and the Machine, by Craig R. Smith - 1-800-289-2646
If Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton escapes justice, then every jail should be emptied, regardless of the crimes committed.
Will Brian Stelter admit that he lied for three years, in your face?
Will Rachel Maddow and her stupid, impossible neck, get away with it?
Bastards.
You'll hang with the scumbags.
I tell Jussie Smollett what awaits him, whether he bloody likes it or not.
I promote Money Morality and the Machine, by Craig R. Smith - 1-800-289-2646
If Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton escapes justice, then every jail should be emptied, regardless of the crimes committed.
Will Brian Stelter admit that he lied for three years, in your face?
Will Rachel Maddow and her stupid, impossible neck, get away with it?
Bastards.
You'll hang with the scumbags.
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