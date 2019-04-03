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The Terrible State of So-Called Journalism
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240 views • April 03, 2019
"Journalism is in a sad state. It's barely recognizable. There's no sourcing. Reporters twist phrases. And worst of all, editors trade cold, hard facts for opinions they can post in bold print to grab your attention—whether they're true or a complete fabrication." —Grant Stinchfield
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