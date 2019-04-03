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Those Who Relinquish Their Guns Voluntarily Aren't the Problem
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13 views • April 03, 2019
"I would argue that if you are taking it upon yourself to turn in your own gun... you're probably not the one we need to be worried about. Because the violent killer with a gun is not turning his in. I promise you that." —Grant Stinchfield
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