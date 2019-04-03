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Dick's CEO Claims Loss of $150 Million Was "Worth It"
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4 views • April 03, 2019
Is it going to be worth it when Dick's CEO Ed Stack is responsible for thousands of Field and Stream employees losing their jobs? Ed Stack only thinks about grandstanding and virtue signaling as opposed to the well-being of his employees.
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