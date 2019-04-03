© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constitution Lectures 3: The Powers of the Federal Government are delegated powers.
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • April 03, 2019
This is the 3rd in the Shane Killian series of short videos on the Constitution. The Federal government does not have any powers unless it is specifically granted by the Constitution. This lesson explains why, how it works, and what the consequences are or may be should the delegated powers be breached through over-reach.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.