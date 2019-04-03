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Constitution Lectures 6: Who is the Ultimate Arbiter? - by Shane Killian 2010
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20 views • April 03, 2019
9 years ago (2010) Shane Killian did a series of short video lectures on the Constitution. This is #6 in the series. Who is the ultimate arbiter of the Constitution? This lecture answers that question and describes the power of the people through Jury Nullification.
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