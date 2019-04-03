© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show – Chinese Troops Deployed To Venezuela As America Fights For Its Life – 04/02/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
522 views • April 03, 2019
Swamp Democrats in DC and the media are covering for ex-VP Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in by telling Biden times have changed and he should keep to himself. The establishment is running with the narrative that the spread of the images depicting Biden “embracing acquaintances” is the fault of “right-wing trolls!” Also, President Trump has vowed to replace Obamacare and slammed Dems for opposing a citizenship question being asked in the US census.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.