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My Knee Injury, MRI Results and Diagnosis | Knee Arthroscopy
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19 views • April 03, 2019
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In this video you'll learn all about my knee injury and how to safely navigate through the medical system without getting harmed. The two main potential harms are X-rays, and unnecessary surgeries. I hope you learn something valuable from this video.
If you enjoy the show, please share it with everybody you love on social media.
In this video you'll learn all about my knee injury and how to safely navigate through the medical system without getting harmed. The two main potential harms are X-rays, and unnecessary surgeries. I hope you learn something valuable from this video.
If you enjoy the show, please share it with everybody you love on social media.
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