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Filmmaker Investigating HIV As A Race Specific Bio-Weapon Gunned Down
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236 views • April 03, 2019
Alex Jones presents a report by Infowars' Greg Reese that explores any possible reasons why rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles while creating a documentary that exposes a proven cure to HIV, a disease that many believe was created to target people of African origin around the world.
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