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Democrats Are Like Vampires, Thirsty For Blood
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157 views • April 03, 2019
Democrats have entered a punch-drunk syndrome from constantly losing to an anti-authoritarian American nationalism movement. In their fit of rage, they have descended on their own as they follow the scent of an easy target. Grasping at any chance of victory, they feed on their own.
https://www.infowars.com/the-fall-of-the-democrats-is-here-watch-them-eat-their-own/
https://www.infowars.com/the-fall-of-the-democrats-is-here-watch-them-eat-their-own/
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