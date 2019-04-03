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CNN Host Asks FBI To Shut Down Free Speech
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7 views • April 03, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the authoritarian fascism on the rise from leftist loonies calling for the government to control speech.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ca3dcf4be0c561e93cca9a5
https://www.infowars.com/bret-easton-ellis-twitter-language-policing-has-become-hysterical/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ca3dcf4be0c561e93cca9a5
https://www.infowars.com/bret-easton-ellis-twitter-language-policing-has-become-hysterical/
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