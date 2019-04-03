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Robert Barnes Breaks Down How Trump Can Strike Against The Deep State
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52 views • April 03, 2019
Robert Barnes is a civil, criminal and constitutional lawyer who has represented high profile clients from Alex Jones to the Covington Kids. He joins Owen Shroyer yo dicsuss free speech, mob mentality of the left, and more.
https://www.infowars.com/free-speech-law-and-representing-alex-jones/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c75e0fcf7c188001c3d902d
https://www.infowars.com/free-speech-law-and-representing-alex-jones/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c75e0fcf7c188001c3d902d
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