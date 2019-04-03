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Democrats Attempt To Break The Law And Release Grand Jury Testimony Of Mueller Investigation - War Room Full Show
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45 views • April 03, 2019
In today’s War Room, Attorney Robert Barnes is in studio to discuss the latest when it comes to the Covington Catholic lawsuit, the illegal behavior of Democrats when it comes to the Grand Jury testimony being released. We also are joined by Elijah Schafer and Kaitlin Bennett.
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