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Trump May Be Forced To Invade Venezuela Over Chinese Troops
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276 views • April 02, 2019
Alex Jones gives his personal view on how the United States should intervene in South America with the collapsing socialist utopia known as Venezuela, and he urges President Trump to pay attention to the Chinese troops being deployed to help maintain Nicolás Maduro's wrongful rule over his own people.
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