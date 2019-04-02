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Democrats Can't Admit The Crisis Right In Front Of Their Faces
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451 views • April 02, 2019
Under the Benny Hill theme song we see how bad the southern border crisis has escaleted and yet Democrats still claim nothing is going on.
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