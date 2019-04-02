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Wealthy San Francisco Liberals Fight Homeless Shelter Being Built Near Their Mansions
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98 views • April 02, 2019
A wealthy liberal neighborhood in San Francisco whose residents cast the most votes for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election is fighting against a proposal to build a new homeless shelter near their gated mansions. Paul Joseph Watson exposes obvious hypocrisy on the left.
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