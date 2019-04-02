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CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chant Should Have Been Shut Down For Hate Speech
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106 views • April 02, 2019
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour recently asked James Comey if the FBI should have "stopped" citizens from chanting "Lock her up!" at Trump campaign events. Paul Jospeh Watson discusses the tyranny being pushed by MSM fake news outlets.
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