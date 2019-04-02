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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 4/02/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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22 views • April 02, 2019
Complete show as aired w/ commercials, promo's, etc
DEMS COVER FOR TOUCHY JOE AS PELOSI TELLS HIM TO "KNOCK IT OFF"
HYPOCRITE DEMS FIGHT HOMELESS SHELTER
GOVERNMENT EUGENICS CULTS
TOMMY ROBINSON CENSORSHIP UPPED
POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST YELLOW VEST PROTESTORS
APPLE APPLIES FOR PATENT ON CENSORSHIP TECH
GLOBALIST POPULATION CULLING
WHATSAPP "FACT-CHECK" SERVICE
TRUMP MAY CLOSE BORDER
THE STUPIDITY OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC
BETO, THE IDIOT'S MESSIAH
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
DEMS COVER FOR TOUCHY JOE AS PELOSI TELLS HIM TO "KNOCK IT OFF"
HYPOCRITE DEMS FIGHT HOMELESS SHELTER
GOVERNMENT EUGENICS CULTS
TOMMY ROBINSON CENSORSHIP UPPED
POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST YELLOW VEST PROTESTORS
APPLE APPLIES FOR PATENT ON CENSORSHIP TECH
GLOBALIST POPULATION CULLING
WHATSAPP "FACT-CHECK" SERVICE
TRUMP MAY CLOSE BORDER
THE STUPIDITY OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC
BETO, THE IDIOT'S MESSIAH
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
Keywords
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