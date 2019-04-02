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The Climate Hustle
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63 views • April 02, 2019
Scorching temperatures. Melting ice caps. Killer hurricanes and tornadoes. Disappearing polar bears. The end of civilization as we know it! Are emissions from our cars, factories, and farms causing catastrophic climate change? Is there a genuine scientific consensus? Or is man-made “global warming” an overheated environmental con job being used to push for increased government regulations and a new “Green” energy agenda?
Hosted by award-winning investigative journalist Marc Morano
Hosted by award-winning investigative journalist Marc Morano
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