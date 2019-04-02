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Constitution Lecture 4: Democracy or Republic? Art.IV Sec.4 tells us which, emphatically.
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19 views • April 02, 2019
This is the 4th in the Shane Killian series of short video lectures on the Constitution. The Constitution sets up the United States as a republic. This lecture covers the difference between a democracy and a republic and why it's so important to understand the difference.
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